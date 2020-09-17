‘Anti-America’: Texas Sheriff Rips Anti-Police Movement

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about police morale, anti-police sentiment and more.

Two Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies were targeted and shot last Saturday, suffering gunshot wounds to both their faces and their heads, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: $100,000 Reward Offered For Information About Gunman Who Ambushed Two LA Deputies)

“First of all, those officers were incredibly courageous and brave in the face of horrific dangers,” Waybourn said, “and certainly our thoughts and prayers are with them and their [families].”

He continued, “what we saw out there is the ever-moving to the left. We [saw] an assassination attempt on two police officers and then we [saw] a crowd gather up and absolutely chant this awful thing of ‘hope they die.'”

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“This what just nothing but a terrorist moment in America,” Waybourn said.

Waybourn also discussed civil unrest in his own county, what he believes will happen on election night and more.

WATCH:

