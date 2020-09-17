Politics

Trump Rages About Mail Ballot ‘Mayhem’ — Claims That 2020 Results ‘May Never Be Accurately Determined’

President Trump Holds News Conference At The White House

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump unleashed a new barrage of attacks against mail-in ballots Thursday morning, claiming that they could potentially cause the 2020 election results to “never be accurately determined.”

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed that “Radical Left Democrats” want “election mayhem” and called on “the big unsolicited ballot states” to “give it up now, before it is too late.”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump took questions about the administration’s coronavirus response and also sought to clarify comments made by CDC Director Robert Redfield during his recent testimony before Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The president added that mail in ballots are “a gift to foreign interference into our election.”

It should be noted that some top administration officials and Democrats have changed their tune in recent weeks on in-person voting. (OPINION: There’s Only One Way To Avert An Election Disaster — Open The Polls)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top scientist on the White House coronavirus task force, has claimed that in-person voting is just as safe as visiting the grocery store, assuming voters take proper mitigation steps including wearing a mask and social distancing from other voters.

“There’s a lot of conversation about voting, but we looked at the data,” Ezekiel Emmanuel, a former Obama administration official who helped craft the Affordable Care Act, also told CNN. “It seems most like shopping at the grocery store, and that has some risk but it’s pretty low risk.”

“There are ways and reasons to vote in person,” he added. “People should not fear for their lives by going out and voting. It’s a hell of a lot safer than going to a restaurant.”