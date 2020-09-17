Trump: ‘You Can’t Go To Church But You Can Rip The Hell Out Of The Streets’

President Donald Trump ripped coronavirus lockdown measures at his Thursday rally in Wisconsin, saying Americans were being kept out of churches even as protesters roamed the streets.

President Trump made the statement after joking that his rallies were now classified as “protests” to get around state and local social distancing measures. Trump has been heavily critical of protesters and rioters across the United States in recent months, sending federal agents to quell unrest in several major cities.

“We don’t call them rallies anymore because you’re not allowed to have a rally of more than 10 people,” Trump said. “You can’t go to church but you can rip the hell out of the streets.”

Trump led the statement by saying he wasn’t sure churches were closed in Wisconsin, but they were in “a couple” of other states. Churches are open in Wisconsin.

Trump’s supporters also began chanting “No-bel Peace Prize!” as Trump touted his recent victories in the Middle East, namely peace deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Trump has said he expects up to nine more Arab states to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, including Saudi Arabia. (RELATED: Report: First Commercial Flight Between Israel And UAE To Take Off Monday)

Trump fans chant “Nobel Peace Prize! Nobel Peace Prize!” Trump immediately takes the opportunity to bash Obama. pic.twitter.com/kDuuvsI14V — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. “In Israel’s history there have only been two of these agreements, and now we have achieved two in a single month.”