Wendy Williams Says ‘I Peep And I Tom’ On Neighbor While He Showers

Wendy Williams said “I peep and I tom” on the neighbor while he showers to pass the time while stuck in quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The comments came during the 56-year-old talk show hosts appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” while the two were talking about how she’s dealt with boredom during the lockdowns caused by the pandemic. The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Worries About Her ‘Saggy Boobs’ During Coronavirus Outbreak)

“Well, there’s an apartment building across, and the man takes showers,” Willams explained as she revealed she watches people with binoculars from her New York apartment window.

WATCH:

“And the shower is right there at the window,” she added. “And I watch.” (RELATED: Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Appearing To Mock Death Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancé Dr. Amie Harwick)

The talk show host went on to describe how the shower window is “head to ankle.”

“Now Wendy, when I heard you were looking at people with binoculars, I thought it was about passers by,” Seth replied. “But I feel like what you’re doing now is like borderline criminal.”

“I peep and I tom,” Williams answered.

At one point in the interview, she also appeared to take a dig at her ex-husband Kevin Hunter when she talked about how she lives in an apartment now and said, “Not my fault,” per Page Six.

“Well, my thing is, I don’t know how big your home is, and how much space you have, but I live in an apartment, you know?” Williams shared. “Not my fault, but I live in an apartment, and it was very personal to me, for people to see, you know, my area. And people criticized and couldn’t understand my groove. And then we just stopped doing that because we were ramping up for new stuff, new season, new Wendy.”

Wendy and Hunter put their home up for sale in 2019 as they worked out the deal in their divorce which became official earlier this year after getting married in 1997. The house finally sold in August.