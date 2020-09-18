David Daleiden Lawsuit Accuses Planned Parenthood Of Smearing Him In Public, Admitting His Videos Are ‘True’ Under Oath

Pro-life activist David Daleiden has filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood for $75,000, accusing Planned Parenthood of slandering him in public but admitting that his videos are “true when under oath in federal court.”

In a complaint filed in New York’s Southern District Thursday, Daleiden says he suffered personal humiliation, reputational damages, mental anguish, and suffering from Planned Parenthood’s actions, Fox News reported. The complaint notes that Planned Parenthood accused Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress of waging a smear campaign against Planned Parenthood, according to Fox.

“Planned Parenthood admits my videos are true when under oath in federal court, but when speaking to the public, Planned Parenthood lies and calls the videos fake,” Daleiden said in a press release, according to Fox. (RELATED: Pro-Life Activist Sues Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris For ‘Brazen’ Conspiracy)

“I have put my life on hold for five years to report, with video evidence, the trafficking of aborted infants that I and others witnessed at the highest levels of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry,” he added. “It is time for Planned Parenthood to face the truth.”

The lawsuit stems from a years-long conflict between Planned Parenthood and Daleiden, who has claimed that the organization profits from fetal body parts obtained through abortions. (RELATED: Unsealed Invoices Show Planned Parenthood Billed A Tissue Company Nearly $25K For Fetal Body Parts)

WATCH:

Daleiden previously posed as a fetal tissue procurer and secretly recorded and published videos of Planned Parenthood employees in 2013 and 2014 allegedly discussing the sale of fetal body parts.

Planned Parenthood said the videos were deceptively edited, sued both Daleiden and CMP in March 2016, and was awarded more than $2 million in damages in November 2019 after a jury ruled that Daleiden broke both federal and state laws when he secretly filmed the Planned Parenthood workers.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Employee Testified She Wanted To ‘Move Forward’ On Selling Fetal Livers For $750 Each)

“These baseless claims are not new. They are just another desperate attempt by a discredited source to get publicity,” PPFA Vice President of Communication and Culture Melanie Newman said in a statement to Fox.

“Last fall, a jury — with all of the facts fully presented to it — decided that David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress intentionally broke the law in a multi-year, malicious campaign to advance their goals of banning safe, legal abortion in this country, and preventing Planned Parenthood from serving the patients who depend on us,” Newman continued. “The result: Daleiden was ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages. And, he still faces criminal charges.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.