Ginsburg’s ‘Most Fervent Wish’ Was Not To Be Replaced ‘Until A New President Is Installed’

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to be replaced after the next president was inaugurated.

Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87 after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, but according to a report from National Public Radio, she dictated one last wish with her granddaughter Clara Spera. (RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87)

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” she said.

BREAKING NEWS from @NPR : Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications of cancer.

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death, she said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) September 18, 2020

Despite Ginsburg’s wish and calls from Democrats to delay until after the election, President Donald Trump is expected to name a potential nominee in the coming days.

Multiple sources close to President Trump with direct knowledge tell ABC News he is expected put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days via me & @KFaulders — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 19, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Friday that the Senate would vote on Trump’s nominee.