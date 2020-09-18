Politics

Ginsburg’s ‘Most Fervent Wish’ Was Not To Be Replaced ‘Until A New President Is Installed’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018

Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to be replaced after the next president was inaugurated.

Ginsburg passed away Friday at the age of 87 after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, but according to a report from National Public Radio, she dictated one last wish with her granddaughter Clara Spera. (RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87)

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” she said.

Despite Ginsburg’s wish and calls from Democrats to delay until after the election, President Donald Trump is expected to name a potential nominee in the coming days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Friday that the Senate would vote on Trump’s nominee.