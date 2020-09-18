Justin Bieber Teams Up With Chance The Rapper To Release New Single, ‘Holy’

Musician Justin Bieber teamed up with Chance The Rapper to release a brand new song with religious undertones Friday.

The new song even comes with a brand new music video with a pretty sad plot.

WATCH:

In the music video, Bieber plays an oil-rig worker who loses his job amid the coronavirus pandemic. The love interest is played by Ryan Destiny and her role is a nurse. Make sure to grab some tissues if you tune in to watch because it’s almost guaranteed to make you cry or at least shed one tear.

“Holy” is the first song released by Bieber since his album “Changes” was released seven months ago. Bieber featured on a song with Ariana Grande that was released back in May. (RELATED: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release New Song, All Proceeds Will Go Towards First Responders)

I’m glad Bieber is releasing new music, but I really wish he would get into a music groove. His new sound is good, but it isn’t there yet. He needs to refine it just a little bit to be the kind of musician I think he is.

It’s cool to see him do something with Chance The Rapper though. They last performed together at Bieber’s world tour in 2016.