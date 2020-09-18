‘I AM GOING TO WAR’: Kanye West Reportedly Shares Cryptic Tweet About Being Murdered

Musician Kanye West reportedly shared a since-deleted tweet about being “murdered” on Friday after being locked out of his account.

The tweet also included a line about people trying to take the rapper’s daughter away from him, according to Page Six.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” West reportedly wrote in the tweet. “WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Kanye’s tweet also reportedly included a photo of North, who is 7 years old. (RELATED: Kanye West Allegedly Reveals Forbes Editor’s Phone Number After Accusing Him Of Being A White Supremacist)

The tweets Friday came after West was locked out of his Twitter account for allegedly sharing the phone number of Forbes editor Randall Forbes.

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” West tweeted, while allegedly doxxing him.

West made his return to Twitter after he was locked out by tweeting another screenshot of Forbes’ contact information, this time without the phone number included.

It is unclear what exactly is going on, but Kim Kardashian released a statement regarding the rapper’s mental health back in July.

“@Austynzogs: Kim Kardashian 39, has revealed that she feels powerless when it comes to helping her husband Kanye West.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star released a statement about her husband’s mental health and his experience with bipolar disorder. Kim has remained quiet pic.twitter.com/CphSzFCdk2 — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) July 22, 2020

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian said in her statement.