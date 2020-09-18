Politics

Sen Lisa Murkowski Has Said She Will Not Vote On Any Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Inauguration

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to journalists as she arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Sept. 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Andrew Trunsky
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she would not vote to replace a Supreme Court justice until after the inauguration.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening at her home at the age of 87. Murkowski, a pro-choice moderate from Alaska, is often a swing vote in the Senate.

“When Republicans held off Merrick Garland because nine months prior to the election was too close, we needed to let the people decide,” Murkowski said in August, according to The Hill. “And I agreed to do that. If we say now that months prior to the election is OK when nine months is not, that is a double standard and I don’t believe we should do it.”

Murkowski also commented on the issue Friday afternoon only hours before Ginsburg’s death, echoing her previous stance.

“Fair is fair,” she said. (RELATED: Murkowski Votes ‘Present’ For Justice Brett Kavanaugh)

Murkowski’s statements echo that of Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a fellow moderate and the only other pro-choice Republican in the Senate. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Election Stands In The Six Most Competitive States)

“I think that’s too close, I really do,” Collins said when asked whether she would vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice in October. Collins also said that she would oppose seating a justice in the lame duck session of Congress if President Donald Trump loses the election in November.

