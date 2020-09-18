University Suspends Professor For Viral Video Wishing Trump Supporters Would ‘Die Before The Election’

A university in West Virginia has suspended a professor after a video featuring her wishing that Trump supporters would get coronavirus and “die before the election” went viral, numerous sources reported.

Professor Jennifer Mosher, who teaches in Marshall University’s Biology department, was placed on administrative leave as an investigation began following the “overtly political statement” Mosher made in the viral video from a class session Wednesday.

Marshall University has suspended Assistant Professor, Jennifer Marshall, after this video of her saying she hopes all Trump supporters die from COVID-19 before the election circulated online. pic.twitter.com/y3LtABNVn6 — Courtney Holland ???????? Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 18, 2020

Mosher was teaching when she began commenting on President Donald Trump’s indoor political rally, where people were allegedly not wearing masks, according to WTRF. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Racist’: Professors Open Up Meeting With Apparent Acts Of Verbal Self-Flagellation)

“I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die. I’m sorry, but that’s so frustrating – just – I don’t know what else to do. You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense with them. I said to somebody yesterday, I hope they all die before the election,” Mosher says in the video.

She goes on in the video to add that Trump supporters dying is “the only saving hope I have right now. Definitely boot lickers.” She then says she’s going to stop talking about politics “because I really should not be talking about politics.”

Marshall University issued a statement Friday that “the professor was removed from the classroom yesterday” and was placed on leave.

“Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media. The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views.”