McConnell Says Trump Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Get A Senate Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would receive a vote in the Senate.

“The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” McConnell tweeted upon the jurist’s passing. (RELATED: Would President Trump Fill A Vacant SCOTUS Seat Before 2020 Election? Almost Certainly)

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

McConnell’s full statement addressed Ginsburg’s life and legacy on the court. “Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on the highest court and into the pages of American history.”

McConnell concluded by saying that he intended to bring any potential nominee to the Senate floor for a vote.

“Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” McConnell said. “Once again, we will keep our promise.”

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a nominee in the coming weeks.

Multiple sources close to President Trump with direct knowledge tell ABC News he is expected put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days via me & @KFaulders — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg, according to a report from National Public Radio, dictated one final request to granddaughter Clara Spera, saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”