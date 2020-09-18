Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Reacts To Jerry Harris’ Child Pornography Charges

Netflix’s “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama asked for “privacy” Friday after news broke over Jerry Harris’ arrest on child pornography charges.

Aldama shared her statement on her personal Instagram account.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news,” Aldama shared in a statement Friday. “Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.” (RELATED: FBI Investigating Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris For Allegedly Soliciting Sex, Photos From Minors, Report Says)

The Netflix star was arrested Thursday after being charged with production of child pornography. The arrest came days after the FBI confirmed an investigation into Harris had been opened after twin boys from Texas claimed the Netflix star had solicited sex and photos from the boys when they were 14. Harris was reportedly 19 at the time.

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with production of child pornography. Per US Attorney’s office in Chicago. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 17, 2020



A representative for Harris denied the allegations Monday in a statement to ABC News.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told the outlet after the news broke. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”