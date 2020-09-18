Pittsburgh Steelers Players React After Wearing Name Of Suspected Drive-By Shooter Antwon Rose On Helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers players have begun to speak out after honoring Antwon Rose, a man killed by police in 2018, with a helmet decal Monday.

Players are now saying the team did not vote on the name after it came to light that Rose had been suspected of involvement in a drive-by shooting at the time of his death, according to an article published by CBSSports. The team debuted his name during Monday’s game against the New York Giants.

Center Maurkice Pouncey became the second player to decide to take the name off of his helmet.

“I was given limited information on the situation regarding Antwon, and I was unaware of the whole story surrounding his death and what transpired during the trial following the tragedy,” Pouncey wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I should have done more research to understand what occurred in its entirety.”

We don’t want him to be forgotten. For the 2020 season, we unite as one and will wear a single name on the back of our helmets – Antwon Rose Jr.https://t.co/Li8ovGgKa7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 14, 2020

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said the decision came from “people upstairs,” according to Outkick. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Will ‘Support’ Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem)

“We talked briefly about it, but it was mostly made by people upstairs,” Fitzpatrick said, according to the outlet. “Don’t know exactly who. Don’t know exactly how. We knew we were going to have somebody on the back of our helmets. It wasn’t exactly clear who it was going to be.”

Steelers players are now blaming the organization for making the decision that led to the entire team honoring an alleged drive by shooter on their helmets. This story is completely insane. Did no one at the Steelers do any research on this at all? https://t.co/Gtc7Zeaxv6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 18, 2020

The shooting of Rose happened on June 19, 2018 after a police officer pulled over the car Rose was riding it because it fit the description of a vehicle allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting, according to The New York Times. While the officer arrested the driver, Rose and another passenger attempted to run, the outlet reported.

The officer ended up shooting Rose in the face, elbow and back, according to The New York Times. Gunshot residue was later discovered on Rose’s hands by the medical examiner’s office, according to 2 CBS Pittsburgh. The officer was acquitted of all charges.