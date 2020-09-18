New Poll Shows Maine Sen. Susan Collins Losing To Challenger By Five Points

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins is down five points to her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, a poll released Friday shows.

According to a New York Times-Siena College poll, Collins is behind Gideon 44 percent to 49 percent with less than two months before the November 3 elections. The poll did however show that 50 percent of voters view Collins very favorable or somewhat favorable compared to 47 percent who did not feel the same, The Hill reported.

The poll is one of the latest showing bad signs for Republican’s hopes to maintain control of the Senate. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison says he raised $1 million dollars after a poll was released Wednesday showing the two were tied in the Senate race. (RELATED: Democrats Running For Senate Refuse To Say If Biden Accuser Is Lying)

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a double-digit lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a poll released Wednesday shows. (RELATED: New Poll Shows McConnell With Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Challenger McGrath)

The Maine poll was conducted from Sept. 11 to Sept. 16. 663 likely voters in Maine questioned. The poll has a 5.1-point margin of error.