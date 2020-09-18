Queen Elizabeth II Takes Royal Film Honor Away From Harvey Weinstein

Queen Elizabeth II has “cancelled and annulled” Harvey Weinstein’s royal film honor.

The award was first bestowed upon Weinstein in 2004, according to The Gazette Official Public Record.

Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour



“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” the public record stated. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

People having royal honors removed is rare, but can happen if the person did something to put the royal honors system “into disrepute,” according to NBC News.

This can occur when the person “has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of more than three months,” the outlet reported.

As previously reported, Weinstein was sentenced to prison for 23 years Wednesday after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree last month. He now faces another round of sexual abuse charges in Los Angeles.

Weinstein’s sentencing was just six years under the maximum sentence he could have received.