REPORT: Deion Sanders Will Be The New Football Coach At Jackson State

Deion Sanders will reportedly be the next football coach at Jackson State.

According to Ross Dellenger, the Tigers and the NFL legend are in the process of finalizing a deal to name him the next head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

NEWS: Multiple Jackson State sources tell @SINow the school is finalizing a deal with Deion Sanders to make him their next head coach, despite the university refuting @KennRashad‘s report. A hangup getting smoothed out: Sanders is under contract with Under Armour. JSU is Nike. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 17, 2020

For those of you following along, Sanders has been tied to the FCS program ever since the head coaching search started.

Now, it sounds like it’s going to be a done deal at any time. 2020 sure is a wild time to be a sports fan!

I’m not sure what Sanders’ long term goals are, but he is going to immediately put Jackson State on the map by becoming the head coach of the Tigers.

They’re going to go from an FCS program that nobody knew existed to must-watch football. Sanders is going to be an electric factory as a college football coach.

Let’s see what he can do. We’re in for a lot of fun!