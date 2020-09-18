Steve Harvey Backs Ellen DeGeneres Amid Reports Of Racism, Mean Behavior

TV show host Steve Harvey defended Ellen DeGeneres amid reports of racist and toxic behavior behind the scenes of her daytime talk show.

Harvey gave his support for DeGeneres during Thursday’s premiere episode of People TV. Harvey claimed DeGeneres is “one of the coolest and kindest people [he has] met in this business.”

DeGeneres was hit with allegations of a toxic workplace environment back in July which included claims of racism from executive producers towards lower staff. Since the allegations went public, three producers have been removed from the show, as previously reported.

“I’m a 63-year-old Black man,” Harvey said during the episode. “I’ve been Black the entire time. I ain’t took no days off. I ain’t experimented with nothing else. I ain’t got nothing else going. I’ve been a Black dude my whole life. I know racism.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To Talk About It’: Ellen DeGeneres Promises While Announcing Talk Show Return Following Toxic Workplace Allegations)

“If I have a conversation with you, I know if you got racist tendency somewhere in you, because it radiates. I can feel it,” he added. “I’ve been around a long time, man. That’s not Ellen DeGeneres. That’s just not her, period.”

Harvey said he checked in on DeGeneres after the allegations hit the internet and thinks she’ll be “fine” once her show starts back up.

“I think Ellen’s going to be absolutely fine myself,” he said. “I really do.”