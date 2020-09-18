Trump Cites Daily Caller Report On Kamala Harris Promoting Bail Fund That Helped Man Who Sexually Assaulted A Child During Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump cited information Thursday night that the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) exclusively obtained and reported during his campaign rally in Wisconsin.

The president addressed a variety of topics ranging from his newly rolled out pro-US history curriculum to his distaste for protesters who burn the American flag during his campaign appearance in Mosinee, Wisconsin. He also took time to address the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a bail fund promoted by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The Daily Caller recently broke news that the MFF helped free a man accused of sexually assaulting a child and other individuals accused of heinous crimes.

“Kamala Harris and 13 members of Biden’s staff urged their supporters to donate to a fund to bail out rioters… get them out of jail as soon as possible, including one who attempted to murder a police officer [and] a man who was accused of sexually assaulting an 8 year old girl,” the president said.

President @realDonaldTrump rips Kamala Harris and Biden’s campaign staff for donating to a fund that bailed out a man who was accused of sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/BzYK4P9dWu — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 18, 2020

The man who allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old girl is named Timothy Wayne Columbus. Information about Columbus’ alleged assault was made public by the Daily Caller after the DCNF obtained documents that show the MFF helped fund his release. (RELATED: Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Man Accused Of Sexually Penetrating A Child)

The MFF appears to have paid $75,000 to bail Columbus, a previously convicted sex offender, out of jail in early July, according to the records obtained by the DCNF.

One day after his release, Columbus signed a document asking the court to return any refunded bail to the MFF, indicating that the fund played a role in securing his release from jail, the documents show.

The fund also secured the release of Richard Raynell Kelley, 53, who allegedly broke into his 71-year-old mother’s home, beat her, bound her with duct tape and left her laying in a pool of her own blood.

Deshaun Jermain Boyd, 33, was also released on a $70,000 bail provided by the MFF after he was arrested for allegedly knocking a man who stood leaning on a cane to the ground before stomping on his head and robbing him.