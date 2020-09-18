Trump To Send $13 Billion In Aid To Puerto Rico, Still Struggling In Aftermath Of 2017’s Hurricane Maria

The Trump administration is sending an additional $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to assist the still ongoing recovery efforts Friday after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the aid is the largest disaster relief grant from FEMA in history, aside from Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Trump was criticized by Puerto Rico leaders for his response to the hurricane at the time, but the current governor Wanda Vázquez Garced tweeted thanks to the president Friday. (RELATED: Is Puerto Rico’s Death Toll From Hurricane Maria Even HIGHER Than We Thought?)