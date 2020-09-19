‘A True Hero’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Alma Maters Mourn Her Death

Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s alma maters mourned her death on Friday, calling her “a true hero” and “a trailblazing and dauntless professor and advocate.”

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 years old from metastatic pancreas cancer complications, according to a Supreme Court press release. Ginsburg died at home with her family. (RELATED: Watch The Moment Trump Found Out RBG Died)

“We are heartbroken by the news that Justice Ginsburg has died,” Gillian Lester, dean and professor of law said, according to a Columbia Law School article memorializing the late justice.

Ginsburg “was the first female tenured professor at Columbia Law School,” where she had attended for her last year of law school, according to the article.

The Columbia Law School community mourns the loss of legendary legal visionary Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ’59, our first female tenured professor and the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/N8rAT97WBE — Columbia Law School (@ColumbiaLaw) September 19, 2020

“Since 1958, when she arrived at Columbia Law School for her 3L year, Justice Ginsburg made an indelible impact at every turn—first as a star student, then as a trailblazing and dauntless professor and advocate, and finally as a devoted alumna. In Columbia Law School’s long and venerable history, I am hard pressed to think of an individual who more singularly elevated our collective aspirations,” Lester said.

Ginsburg went to Harvard Law School before transferring to Columbia Law School, according to Harvard Law Today.

“Justice Ginsburg personified the best of what it meant to be a judge. She brought a deep intellectual and personal integrity to everything she did,” John F. Manning, dean and professor of law said, according to Harvard Law Today.

Manning praised Ginsburg for her work as a justice and a lawyer and said, “She was an inspiring and courageous human being. We have lost a giant.”

Ginsburg attended Cornell University as an undergraduate from 1950 to 1954, according to the Cornell Chronicle.

Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack said in a statement: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true hero and a giant of American jurisprudence. A relentless champion of equity, she dedicated her life to innumerable, honorable causes, always fighting for what was right.”

“While the nation mourns her passing, we can find solace in the indelible imprint that she leaves on American society and on the lives of each of us who found inspiration from her actions and who will carry her spirit with us long into the future,” Pollack said. Columbia Law School and Harvard Law School did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for further comment.

