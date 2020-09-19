Trump Promises To Nominate A New Supreme Court Justice ‘Without Delay’

President Donald Trump promised Saturday to nominate a new Supreme Court justice “without delay.”

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” the president tweeted Saturday morning, tagging the Republican Party in his tweet.

“We have this obligation, without delay,” he added. (RELATED: Liberal Groups Warned That Kavanaugh Would Push SCOTUS Dramatically To The Right. Their Fears Haven’t Been Met)

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

His comments come the morning after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The late justice’s death has left a vacancy on the court less than two months before the 2020 presidential election.

According to NPR, Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera a few days before her death: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.