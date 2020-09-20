Black Drapes Hung Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Seat To Honor Her Memory

Black drapes were hung around the Supreme Court on Saturday to honor Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Fox News reported.

The drapes were hung over the Supreme Court’s building entrance, Ginsburg’s seat and the bench in front of her seat, according to Fox News. Ginsburg died Friday at 87 years old from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to a Supreme Court press release. (RELATED: ‘No Thanks!’ Trump Tweets About Sen Murkowski After SCOTUS Comments)

“Martha-Ann and I were deeply saddened by the news that Justice Ginsburg has passed away. Ruth and Marty made us feel at home immediately when I joined the Court, and we will certainly miss her,” Justice Samuel A. Alito said in a Saturday press release.

“Justice Ginsburg will go down as a leading figure in the history of the Court. She will be remembered for her intelligence, learning, and remarkable fortitude. She has been and will continue to be an inspiration for many,” he continued.

Black drapes are hung as a tradition to respect and mourn a justice upon passing, according to the Supreme Court website. The drapes are usually hung for 30 days and the tradition of hanging them over the Courtroom’s doors started at least in 1873 when Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase died.

The Public Information Office of the Supreme Court of the United States did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

