Florida State Football Coach Mike Norvell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Andrea Adelson, Norvell won’t coach the upcoming game against Miami after testing positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He should be good to go by October 3 for JSU.

FSU coach Mike Norvell is positive for coronavirus, won’t coach next week vs. Miami. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 19, 2020

Well, we all knew something like this could happen. A coach testing positive was something that was absolutely going to happen.

While some in the media will point to Norvell having coronavirus as proof we shouldn’t play, I hardly think it’s a big deal.

In fact, I’d argue that it’s not a big deal at all. He’s going to have to sit out the Miami game, and should be fine by early October.

Teams prepared for this situation, and FSU has a protocol for who will take over. There’s no reason to panic.

Is it unfortunate? Sure, but it’s not a reason for people to worry. Norvell will recover and return when he can. The Seminoles will be just fine.