‘I Have To Stop You’: George Stephanopoulos Challenges Ted Cruz During Heated Exchange

“This Week” host George Stephanopoulos interrupted Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, challenging a statement he made about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cruz made an appearance on the Sunday morning program to discuss the passing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the coming fight over her replacement on the court. (RELATED: What Trump’s Performance With Stephanopoulos Tuesday Night Tells Us About The Upcoming Debates)

WATCH:

“Do you have the votes now to have a — to confirm before the election?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Cruz said that he did not know that for sure, but argued that it was still very important to start the process of filling the seat left vacant by Ginsburg. (RELATED: McConnell Says Trump Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Get A Senate Vote)

“I think it is particularly important that the Senate take it up and confirm this nomination before the election, because Joe Biden has been explicit,” Cruz replied. “He has said if he doesn’t win, he’s going to challenge this election. He’s going to go to court. He’s going to challenge it, he’s already hired a big legal team. Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden under no circumstances should you concede. Given that, there is a serious risk of a constitutional crisis if Joe Biden is bringing litigation like we had in Bush —”

“Senator, I have to stop you,” Stephanopoulos interrupted. “As you know, President Trump has been the one talking about rigged elections. Joe Biden has not explicitly said he’s going to challenge the election.”

He went on to say that having a legal team was a standard practice for any candidate because they wanted to be able to review any possible irregularities with the process.

“George, true or false that Hillary Clinton said don’t concede?” Cruz shot back. “True or false that Hillary Clinton said don’t concede? It’s true, it’s true.”

“I was asking — you said Joe Biden explicitly said it,” Stephanopoulos clarified. “I have not challenged your statement about Hillary Clinton.”

“So you agree Hillary Clinton said don’t concede,” Cruz continued. “Joe Biden has also hired a legal team head by Supreme Court advocates —”

“As has President Trump,” Stephanopoulos interrupted again.

Cruz went on to explain that what he went through as part of former President George W. Bush’s legal team during the Bush v. Gore case in 2000 was the reason he felt so strongly about President Donald Trump and the Senate moving forward to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“Al Gore challenged the election results and for 36 days, the country was held in chaos. Well, if Joe Biden does that again this year, and we have an 8-8 court, an equally divided court 4-4 can’t decide anything,” Cruz explained. “That could make this presidential election drag on weeks and months and well into next year. That is an intolerable situation for the country. We need a full court on Election Day given the very high likelihood that we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a court that can give a definitive answer for the country.”

Biden said at his CNN town hall last week that he would accept the results of the election, but clarified that he would accept “the full results” only if all the votes had been counted.