REPORT: 12 Missouri Football Players Will Miss The Alabama Game Because Of Coronavirus

Multiple Missouri football players will reportedly not play against Alabama.

According to Peter Baugh, 12 members of the Tigers will not play the September 26 football opener against the Crimson Tide because of “COVID-related situations.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The names of the players haven’t been released.

Mizzou has 12 players who will miss the Alabama game for “COVID-related situations.” — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 16, 2020

This is bad news for Missouri, and it’s not really because of coronavirus. The Tigers had no chance against Alabama to begin with.

Now, they’re going to be down a dozen players when they take the field September 26 against one of the best teams in America.

That’s not just a recipe for disaster. That’s a nightmare waiting to unfold.

As for the coronavirus angle, having 12 players out isn’t ideal, but football rosters are big. It’s not going to derail the season.

At the end of the day, teams just have to be ready to adapt, and I think they will be. The SEC has handled the situation incredibly well.

We’ll see how Missouri does September 26 against Alabama, but I have a feeling it’s going to get ugly.