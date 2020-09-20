REPORT: Tom Hardy Will Be The Next James Bond

Tom Hardy has reportedly been chosen as the next man to play James Bond.

According to The Vulcan Reporter, Hardy has been tapped as the next actor to play the legendary spy. Daniel Craig’s last movie in the 007 saga is “No Time to Die.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I can 100% get behind Tom Hardy being the next James Bond. Hardy is a hell of an actor, and I have no doubt he can dominate the role.

We’re talking about one of the best actors in the game. Not only that, he has major name recognition, which is only a plus.

It’s crazy that we’ve been talking about who would be the next James Bond for more than two years, and now Hardy has reportedly been selected.

Of all the names floated for the iconic role, Hardy is better than almost all of them. I was kind of holding out hope for Idris Elba, but that’s apparently not going to happen.

All things considered, I’m more than okay with Hardy. I kind of love the pick.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Hardy reportedly being the next man up!