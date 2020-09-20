‘Tenet’ Earns More Than $250 Million Globally

“Tenet” has earned more than $250 million around the globe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film from Christopher Nolan has made $250.1 million at the global box office. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Of the total haul, $214 million is from outside of the United States, where many theaters remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unfortunate that “Tenet” had to come out during a pandemic because the numbers should be even bigger than they already are.

Earning more than $250 million is very impressive, but the numbers would be even more gigantic during a regular year.

If you haven’t seen “Tenet” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a great movie, and it’ll 100% mess with your minds.

If you’re able to go to a movie theater and want to check something out, “Tenet” is a great choice. Robert Pattinson and John David Washington both give outstanding performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Do yourself a favor and check out “Tenet.” I can promise that you won’t regret your decision!