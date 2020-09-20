Wisconsin’s 2020 Football Schedule Should Result In An Undefeated Season

Wisconsin has a pretty easy 2020 football schedule.

The Big 10 released the updated football schedule over the weekend, and it won’t be tough sledding for the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of games at Michigan and Iowa, Wisconsin should be ready to roll. Take a look at the full 2020 slate below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 19, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

I don’t really see a situation unfolding where we’re not going 8-0 with this schedule. Yes, games against Iowa and Michigan won’t be easy, but we should be favored in both.

To say the Badgers drew an easy schedule would be an understatement. It’d be the understatement of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

It’s almost like the B1G set it up so that Wisconsin and Ohio State both have a great shot at going undefeated.

After all, the B1G is trying to push a team into the playoff. Well, it seems like it’s guaranteed to happen with the games ahead for Ohio State and the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

October 24 can’t get here soon enough. It’s time to start kicking down doors and winning football games.