Politics

With $466 Million On Hand, Joe Biden Launches Ads Hoping To Flip Iowa And Georgia

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center in Hermantown, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020. JIM WATSON / AFP/Getty Images)

(JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Andrew Trunsky Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is launching ads in Iowa and Georgia, two states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

The latest ad buys bring Biden’s digital battleground map to 12 states, 10 of which Trump won four years ago, and reflects his campaign’s pledge to establish “multiple paths” to winning 270 electoral votes, the Associated Press reported.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that it had $466 million on hand at the beginning of September. The announcement followed a $365 million August fundraising total.

Both Trump’s campaign and the Republican party announced that it had $325 million on hand at the beginning of September, AP reported.

Biden’s campaign has also placed ad buys in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Nebraska, all of which Trump won in 2016. The campaign has also spent money in Nevada and Minnesota, two states that Hillary Clinton won four years ago but that the Trump campaign looks to flip in November. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Race Stands In The Six Most Competitive States)

HENDERSON, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing on September 13, 2020 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing on September 13, 2020 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The totals reflect a shift in spending from each campaign, with Biden overtaking Trump in recent weeks. From January 2019 through August 2020, Trump spent $240 million on ads compared to Biden’s $165 million, but Biden has committed $210 million towards ads between September and the election, compared to just under $170 million for Trump, according to spending data reported by AP.

Biden has also outspent Trump in Florida and Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

“Florida and Pennsylvania are two of the biggest prizes for either candidate and probably must-wins for both Trump and Biden,” CNN contributor Nathan Gonzales told the outlet. “It’s hard to replace 29 or 20 electoral votes with another state.”

Biden is slightly favored to win both states, according to FiveThirtyEight.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 on August 31, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden criticized President Trump’s response to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUG. 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Mill 19 on Aug. 31, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden criticized President Trump’s response to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden’s total does not include fundraising amounts from over the weekend following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. ActBlue, Democrats’ main fundraising platform, raised over $71 million in the 24 hours after her death, according to AP, and announced that it surpassed the $100 million mark on Sunday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.