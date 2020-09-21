Chris Rock Says His Nonverbal Learning Disorder Contributed To His Divorce

Comedian Chris Rock claimed his nonverbal learning disorder led to the demise of his marriage with Malaak Compton.

Rock opened up about his recent diagnosis in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday. Eighty percent of communication is nonverbal, according to the outlet. Rock said he only understands verbal communication, which has led to his all-or-nothing mindset.

Chris Rock is in therapy to treat nonverbal learning disorder https://t.co/LyzcAcrSz8 — The Independent (@Independent) September 21, 2020

“By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships,” Rock said.

“And I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” the comedian continued. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.” (RELATED: Comedian Chris Rock Blames COVID-19 Crisis On Democrats)

Compton and Rock filed for divorce in 2016, after 20 years of marriage.

“Getting divorced, you have to f*cking start over,” Rock said in an interview with Rolling Stone at the time. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Rock and his long-term girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke reportedly called it quits earlier this year. Reports surfaced in March that the two had ended things because Rock wasn’t ready to settle down again following his divorce, according to Page Six. The pair dated for four years.