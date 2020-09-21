Clemson Leads The Week 3 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

Clemson is still the top-ranked team in college football.

In the week three AP Top 25 Poll, the Tigers remained number one and had 59 of the first place votes. Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 wasn’t eligible for the week three poll, but teams can make a return to the rankings in week four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 19, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

As I’ve said since the season started, the only two teams you can really put at the top without much debate are Ohio State and Clemson.

Outside of the Tigers and Buckeyes, there aren’t any clear cut top two teams. Given the fact OSU isn’t eligible for the poll yet, Clemson is the easy number one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 13, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

The Tigers absolutely demolished The Citadel this past weekend, and are off to a very quick 2-0 start to the 2020 season.

Granted, they haven’t played one good, but they still look incredibly impressive.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens starting with the next poll that comes out. Ohio State will almost certainly be number two, and then we’re really going to be off to the races.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold, and I fully expect Clemson and OSU to hold the top two spots through the end of the regular season.