Senator Cory Garner Says He’d ‘Vote To Confirm’ Qualified Nominee For Supreme Court Vacancy

Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner released a statement Monday confirming that he will vote to replace the vacancy left by late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, CBS Denver reported.

“When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent,” the statement read.

Read my full statement on the Supreme Court vacancy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n2YNP8O0Bz — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) September 21, 2020

“I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening at her home at the age of 87.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a nomination later in the week and reportedly met with Amy Coney Barrett at the White House. (RELATED: President Trump Meets With Amy Coney Barrett: Report)

Protesters gathered outside Gardner’s downtown Denver office to push him not to vote on a nominee until after the election, according to CBS Denver.

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has expressed that she opposed seating a justice until after the election, and Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins echoed this view, stating she opposed seating a justice in the lame duck session of Congress if President Donald Trump loses the election in November.