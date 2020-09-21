US

Delaware Authorities Seize Largest Amount Of Fentanyl In State’s History, Enough To Kill 750,000 People

An officer from the US Customs and Border Protection, Trade and Cargo Division finds Oxycodon pills in a parcel at John F. Kennedy Airport's US Postal Service facility on June 24, 2019 in New York. - In a windowless hangar at New York's JFK airport, dozens of law enforcement officers sift through packages, looking for fentanyl -- a drug that is killing Americans every day. The US Postal Service facility has become one of multiple fronts in the United States' war on opioid addiction, which kills tens of thousands of people every year and ravages communities. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Investigators in Delaware seized enough fentanyl to kill three-quarters of the state’s population, Delaware State Police and the FBI announced Monday.

At least $5 million worth of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl was seized from a major drug organization that had been operating in Delaware, according to ABC 6 News. Lt. Robert Jones of the Delaware State Police said that “it was enough fentanyl to kill 750,000 Delawareans.” (RELATED: Border Authorities Find Nearly $37 Million Worth Of Meth In Shipment Of Tomatoes)

The drug bust was part of an investigation that began in February 2018, ABC 6 News reported. 28 defendants are now facing 252 felony charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy, and drug dealing, among others. The drug organization was run by Luis Renteria, who is now facing a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted, law enforcement officials said.

Special agent Jennifer Boone, who runs the FBI’s Baltimore field office, said that it “was the largest fentanyl seizure by Delaware law enforcement in the state’s history, making a major dent in the supply of fentanyl that would have been distributed on the streets of Newark and surrounding areas.”

“Alone, the quantity of fentanyl seized could have killed thousands and thousands of people,” she added.

“The amount of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, drug money and guns seized in this sting has saved lives and will save lives – point blank,” Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said according to the report. “The actions of these narcotics enterprises have ripples stretching across our region and at times across the nation. Disrupting them helps disrupt a drug trade that I and everyone else here today can attest breeds violence in Delaware and elsewhere.”

Authorities also seized 5 vehicles, over $750,000 in cash, and 20 firearms, WDel Radio reported.