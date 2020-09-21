Denise Richards Confirms She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Following ‘Very Challenging’ Season

Denise Richards confirmed rumors she’s leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH) amid allegations of affair with co-star Brandi Glanville and “very challenging” season.

The comments came during her appearance on “The Real” with her fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais. The clip was noted by People magazine in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Responds To Claims Of Affair With Brandi Glanville After Picture Of Them Kissing Surfaces)

“It was actually a really tough decision,” the 49-year-old actress explained. “I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

Richards says she had a “very challenging” second season – before Garcelle reveals whether she’d want to return to #RHOBH herself (via @toofab)https://t.co/8kb2Er3emT — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2020

“You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have,” she added. “I’m glad that I did it though.”

At one point, Richards thanked Garcelle for being there for her during the season, per TooFab.com.

“I had a lot of really fun moments with her,” the “Wild Things” star explained. “All these dinners kind of go sideways quickly and her and I would have side conversations and no one else would really pay attention or hear us because they were too busy talking about themselves.”

“Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” she added. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

As previously reported, rumors started surfacing last week that Richards was leaving the show over an “excessive” amount of money, which the network was unwilling to pay in order for her to return for a third season.

“People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” a source with knowledge about her leaving the reality series told Page Six.

“The truth is she did want to come back,” the source added. “But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

Sources close to the “Wild Things” star told the outlet that “Bravo called her last week to ask her if she wanted to return, and she took a couple of days to think about it.”

The source also explained that a few days later Richards’ agent let Bravo know she had “decided to call it quits.”