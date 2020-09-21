The Detroit Lions Are An Absolute Joke Of An NFL Team

It’s a new NFL season, but it’s the same old Detroit Lions.

The Lions spent their Sunday getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers, and we’re now 0-2 to start the 2020 NFL season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just as bad as we all knew it would be.

To tell you just how pathetic the Detroit Lions are as a franchise, we’re the first team in NFL history to lose four straight games after holding double digit leads, according to ProFootballTalk.

How the hell is that even possible? How is it possible to be a pro football team and be so incredibly inconsistent.

At this point, we should all just hope that the Lions keep losing so that Matt Patricia gets fired. He has to go.

It’s not all his fault, but it doesn’t matter. It’s enough of his fault. He’s the head coach and the buck has to stop with him.

The team is a joke, and you can’t keep the head coach in a situation like this.

Changes need to be made all over the place, but let’s start with Patricia. I’ve seen enough of him to last me a lifetime.

Then, we can start trimming the rest of the junk off of this garbage sandwich we call the Detroit Lions.