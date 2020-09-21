DOJ Gives Almost $101 Million To Tribunals And Police Nationwide To Fight Human Trafficking

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has donated close to $101 million to state and local tribunals, as well as police departments nationwide, in order to fight human trafficking, according to a press release.

The DOJ has said that the funding is meant to help combat human trafficking and provide assistance to victims in the U.S., according to the Monday press release. Some police departments and sheriff offices will receive funding, including: The Illinois State Police, the City of San Antonio Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to a fact sheet included in the press release.

“The scourge of human trafficking is the modern-day equivalent of slavery, brutally depriving victims of basic human rights and essential physical needs as it erodes their sense of dignity and self-worth,” Attorney General William P. Barr said, according to the press release. (RELATED: Attorney General Bill Barr Reacts To Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg)

“The Department of Justice is relentless in its fight against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Working with state and local law enforcement and community victim service providers, we will continue to bring these criminals to justice and deliver critical aid to survivors,” Barr continued, according to the press release.

The Office for Victims of Crime allotted more than $97.4 million to “state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers and task forces” across the U.S., according to the press release. The National Institute of Justice gave the remaining $3.5 million “to support research and evaluation on human trafficking.”

