Trump Brings High School Football Players Who Carried Thin Blue Line Flag On Stage, Crowd Chants ‘USA! USA! USA!’

President Donald Trump brought a pair of headline-making high school football players to the stage during his rally Monday night in Swanton, Ohio.

Jarad Bentley and Brady Williams were suspended, then reinstated to the football team at Little Miami High School after carrying a thin blue line flag honoring police and a thin red line flag honoring firefighters onto the football field on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m joined tonight by two high school football players,” Trump said Monday night. “They became very famous. They became more famous than President Trump. They were beautiful. I watched them running through the crowds with those flags.”

WATCH:

“Come up here fellas, come up here,” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

“Secret Service is thrilled about this,” he joked.

“I want to congratulate you,” he told the boys after they came up. “You’ve become famous. They’re gonna go to Hollywood, they’re gonna become movie actors right now.”

After the students left the stage, the crowd boisterously chanted, “USA! USA! USA!” (RELATED: Candace Owens: Violence Against Police ‘A Natural Progression Of The Left’s Increasingly Deranged Rhetoric’)

Trump thanked them again, and also thanked their parents for “letting them do it.”