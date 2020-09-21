ESPN Gives Wisconsin A 7.5% Chance Of Winning The College Football National Title

ESPN thinks Wisconsin has a very serious shot of winning the college football national title.

In the latest FPI numbers from ESPN, Wisconsin has a 7.5% chance of winning the national title, which is the fourth best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers have a 17.8% chance of making the title game and a 38.8% shot of making the playoff.

You just love to see it! You love to see Wisconsin get so much national recognition! Having the fourth best chances of winning the title is something I can live with.

The only teams ahead of Wisconsin are Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson. That’s some damn good company to be mentioned with.

All I know is that our schedule is in our favor, the team is ready to play and we’re stacked with talent. That’s more than enough to inspire confidence in my soul.

I have no doubt at all that my Badgers are ready to show up and show out in 2020. You best believe that.

We open the season October 24 against Illinois, and that day can’t come fast enough. We’re in for a special and crazy year. It’s going to be a very fun time to be a Wisconsin man.