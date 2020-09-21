First Black GOP Nominee In Pennsylvania’s 4th District Criticizes Idea Of ‘Privilege’

Pennsylvania congressional candidate Kathy Barnette criticized the idea of “white privilege” at a campaign rally on Sunday.

Barnette said to attendees that Americans are “all in the same boat” at the event coined a “Unity Rally,” according to MontcoToday. Barnette is the first black nominee in Pennsylvania’s 4th district running as a Republican, the outlet reported.

She is running against Democratic incumbent, Madeleine Dean, for the congressional seat,

The congressional hopeful said the idea of white privilege causes black people to think their “black skin” is “inferior.”

Barnette spoke about her upbringing as a “little black girl on a pig farm” in southern Alabama, saying, “No one told me I was a victim.”

“I’m a victor,” she added. “No one told me about systemic racism.”

Barnette debuted her new campaign advertisement at the rally and tweeted the video, saying, “Do you think these Democrats REALLY [sic] care about dismantling ‘privilege?’ Let me show you something…”

The video depicts her story from “Pig Farm to Congress” and resembles recent campaign videos from Baltimore congressional candidate Kim Klacik. One of Klacik’s videos went viral just last month. (RELATED: ‘Black People Don’t Have To Vote Democrat’: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik Goes Into Detail On Her Viral Video)

Barnette also said at the rally that America is too wrapped up in identity politics. She said mainstream media should “stop categorizing us.”

“If we listen to mainstream media, they will have us hating each other because of party affiliations.”

Barnette said of liberals, “they used the color of my skin” to pass new voter regulations exempting ID at the polls.

“I don’t know a black person without an ID.”

“If you don’t agree, it’s because you’re white, privileged, and racist, ” she said. Barnette closed her speech at the unity rally promising to work for “black and white communities” because all are “a part of America.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.