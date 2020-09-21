Hawaii: Gun Control Bills Become Law

Last week was the deadline for Governor Ige to sign or veto legislation on his desk. Governor Ige signed SB 3054, and HB 2744 went into law without his signature, due to his failure to veto the measure. Both bills are effective upon approval and are now state law.

House Bill 2744 places severe restrictions on certain firearm parts in an effort to ban home built firearms. The language is vague and overly broad, with felony penalties for violations. It fails to recognize that prohibited persons cannot lawfully possess any firearm, whether home built or produced by a licensed manufacturer. Additionally, the bill uses your tax dollars to create a commission to research “gun violence.” While the NRA does not oppose objective research, this will produce biased advocacy instead of sound science.​

Senate Bill 3054 SD 2 requires notice of permanent removal of a firearm outside the state, with the registering county, within five days. A penalty of $100 per firearm will be assessed for non-compliance.