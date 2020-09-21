Ivanka Trump, AG William Barr Announce $100 Million In New Funding By DOJ To Fight Human Trafficking

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr traveled to Georgia on Monday to announce $100 million in new funding allocated by the Department of Justice to fight human trafficking.

During a roundtable event in Atlanta, the first daughter talked about how five years ago, the idea of human trafficking was not something “people realized was happening within the borders of our own country.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Combating Human Trafficking’ During Announcement Of $35 Million Housing Grants For Survivors)

“With over $100 million being announced today in new grants, it sets the administration’s largest ever investment in Department of Justice grants to combat the scourge of human trafficking, arguably the gravest of human rights violations,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Trump continued, “This will support victim services, it will strengthen human trafficking task force such as the great ones here in Georgia, and support unprecedented victims housing assistance across the state and nation.”

“The Trump administration continues to fight tirelessly to end the scourge of human trafficking in our communities,” the first daughter shared, per a White House report. “The leaders and community members we’re meeting with in Atlanta are on the front lines of this fight and are critical to our efforts to end this horrific crime.”

“I look forward to learning more about the critical services they provide and announcing additional funding and resources from the Trump administration to assist in these efforts,” she added.

“Today, AG Barr announced $100 million in grants across the country to combat human trafficking – the largest amount from federal government in history,” a tweet from the DOJ read about today’s announcement. “Funds will support state, local, [and] tribal jurisdictions, victim service providers, taskforces, and research. #EndTrafficking.”

“The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) awarded over $97.4 million to state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers and task forces all over the country, while OJP’s [Office of Justice Programs] National Institute of Justice awarded the remaining $3.5 million to support research and evaluation on human trafficking,” read a White House press release about the new funding.