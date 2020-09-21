James Bond Villian Michael Lonsdale Dead At 89

Actor Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in the James Bond film “Moonraker,” died Monday.

Lonsdale was 89 years old at the time of his death, according to the Associated Press.

“We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker. He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time” – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. pic.twitter.com/oMepLcSP0d — James Bond (@007) September 21, 2020

Lonsdale’s agent confirmed the news to the outlet.

“It was kind of expected,” Loiseau said, the Associated Press reported. “His spirit was alive but his body was tired.” (RELATED: Famous Bond Girl And ‘Avengers’ Star Honor Blackman Dead At 94)

Lonsdale appeared in over 180 movies and TV shows throughout his career. He was born in Paris and grew up in London and Morocco. Lonsdale landed his first acting role at the age of 24. He also was a published author and wrote ten books.

Although most known for his role as the villain in the James Bond film, he won a Cesar, France’s version of the Oscars, for his role in “Of Gods and Men.” He most recently starred in “The Cardboard Village,” “Maestro,” “The First, The Last,” “The Last Mistress” and “Agora.”