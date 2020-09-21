‘You’re Talking About Something That Doesn’t Exist’: Juan Williams Denies Violence In New York

Fox News contributor Juan Williams appeared to deny the existence of recent violence in New York City during an explosive segment Monday on “The Five.”

Williams got into a heated discussion with cohosts Dagen McDowell and Greg Gutfeld over protests that took place over the weekend at the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish, Let Me Finish’: Greg Gutfeld And Juan Williams Clash Over Trump)

Cohost Dana Perino began the segment by noting that Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez had called for Democrats to be “radicalized” over the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“AOC says got to be radicalized. And that it’s not hyperbole,” Perino said..

“No. I was laughing at it but in their minds it’s not hyperbole. This is intimidation,” Gutfeld agreed. “And they would go to peoples houses, they’re not going to intimidate — they’re not going to those houses to intimidate those specific people. That’s to intimidate everybody else. Basically they’re saying, ‘you’re next.’ We are going to do this to McConnell but may be Jesse, you’re going to be next. This is what it does. It scares the crap out of people who should be speaking up.”

“The worst thing about it as you keep hearing all these people say burn it down. If this nomination happens. Burn it down,” Gutfeld continued, adding, “You’re saying that after a billion dollars of damage was done with businesses and homes that were burned down. No class at all.”

Perino pivoted to turn the question to Williams, asking whether or not the response to Ginsburg’s death would translate to votes for Democrats.

“Sure,” Williams replied. “I don’t think you need AOC or Michael Moore or anybody else, Dana, to make this case. People are so upset over what is taking place. It’s an abuse of power. It’s breaking down American institutions. By the way, Dagen. They had people protesting, as you said, at McConnell’s house, Lindsey Graham’s house. There’s no violence. It’s a legitimate protest.”

“Not yet. Not yet,” McDowell shook her head.

Williams then accused McDowell of “pushing the fear button” to make her point.

“I actually saw what happened in New York City in May and June and July and August!” McDowell shot back. “I’ve been attacked.”

“Now you’re talking about something that doesn’t exist,” Williams dismissed her argument.

“It does exist,” Gutfeld jumped back in as Williams continued to protest that there was no violence.

Gutfeld went on to talk about his neighborhood being looted, noting that until Monday’s show had the hosts back in the studio, Williams had been living in Washington, D.C. He also said that there had been a 50% jump in the murder rate as Williams continued to talk over him.

“That’s how bad — the cops look bored,” Williams concluded, adding one last thought. “Let me say this to your point, Dana, I don’t approve of protests at people’s homes. I don’t think that’s legit. But I do think when people say they’re upset, they have a legitimate right to protest. That’s what you’re going to see.”