Kerry Washington Says She’s Still ‘Scared’ Of Having The Cops Called On Her

Actress Kerry Washington claimed she worries about people calling the police on her while she’s in certain neighborhoods.

Washington opened up about her fears during Monday’s episode of “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.”

Kerry Washington Is Afraid People Might “Call The Cops” If She Scooters In Certain Neighborhoods With Her Kids https://t.co/g8qEiRp1TX — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 19, 2020



“No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared at times to scooter in neighborhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops,” Washington explained. “Because that cop may never have seen ‘Scandal.’ I still have that very real fear.”

“If I’m scared, imagine somebody who’s a frontline worker, who can’t say, ‘Don’t you know who I am? Call this. Google me,'” Washington added. “Imagine how scared somebody is who doesn’t have some of the resources that I have.” (RELATED: Kerry Washington Says Black Community Is ‘Hugely Diverse’ In Apparent Shot At Biden)

Washington said she wants to use her platform to talk about these issues because of where she came from. She said she doesn’t speak “as a Hollywood elite.”

“When I speak about this country, I speak as a mother, I speak as a woman, I speak as a Black person,” Washington said. “I speak as a kid who grew up in the Bronx, across the street from the projects. I don’t speak as a Hollywood elite. I speak as somebody who’s the mother of Black children, as somebody who had student loans way longer than I thought I would. I speak as somebody who cares about my community and the community that my family lives in, my extended family.”