KIRK: If Illegal Immigrants Could Vote, They Would Back Joe Biden

A Joe Biden presidency would be a dream come true for millions of illegal immigrants — and a nightmare for hard working American citizens who expect to receive the benefits they’ve been paying for their entire lives.

For almost half a century, the Democrat nominee has consistently failed to empower American workers or protect the blue collar jobs that sustain our middle class.

As a senator, Biden repeatedly attempted to cut vital government programs that taxpayers have been paying into for their entire working lives, including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Instead of eliminating the bloated and wasteful pork projects such as the infamous “Bridge to Nowhere” (which Biden supported), Biden would have hurt millions of working families that had been promised a social safety net that their tax dollars paid for to begin with — in essence, reneging on a sacred contract between the American people and our federal government.

“When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well,” he admitted in 1995. “I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the government. And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.”

As important as it is to rein in federal spending and reduce the national debt, an across-the-board spending freeze is a particularly lazy way to go about it, especially when it hurts hard working American families who form the backbone of our communities. Biden’s approach would have only perpetuated unnecessary programs while constraining those that are actually beneficial to the American people. Just another in a very long line of poor policy proposals by the former vice president.

Around the same time, Biden was also promoting disastrous one-sided trade deals that have done lasting damage to the U.S. economy, including the infamous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which cost our country millions of high-quality blue collar jobs.

“I’m supporting NAFTA because I think it is a positive thing to do but not because I think it is going to cure the workers’ fears who have a legitimate reason to be concerned,” he explained in 1993, openly acknowledging that he knew the agreement would prove to be a complete calamity for American producers and the millions of workers they employ.

While Biden has a long history of giving foreign workers an unfair advantage over Americans, his current immigration agenda would go much further, forcing Americans to compete with foreigners for jobs right here in our own country. If the former vice president manages to win the presidency this November, he has promised to implement de facto open-borders policies, including a push to reward illegal aliens with citizenship and provide them with “free” taxpayer-funded health care.

“Democrats believe it is long past time to provide a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers, caregivers, students, and children who are an essential part of our economy and of the fabric of our nation,” the official 2020 Democrat Party platform states.

To make matters worse, Biden and his Democrat colleagues have repeatedly vowed to repeal President Trump’s border security initiatives, despite the fact that they have demonstrably helped to keep our communities safe from international human traffickers, violent gang members, and drug smugglers. “There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration,” Biden declared last month.

The Democrat platform also pledges to “eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization, reduce application backlogs, and make our immigration processes faster, more efficient, and less costly” — which is another way of saying that the party seeks to make it easier for illegal immigrants to obtain legal status and compete for American jobs more easily.

If illegal immigrants could vote, they would certainly back Joe Biden at the ballot box this November. American workers, on the other hand, can’t afford to elect a politician who will stab them in the back on his first day in office.

Charlie Kirk is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, an advocacy group for young conservatives.