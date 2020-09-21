Ohio Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Police believe an Ohio man killed himself and his wife inside the couple’s home last week.

Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock of the Lima Police Department confirmed police arrived at the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in a press release, according to limaohio.com. The police were responding to a report of a possible shooting at the residence, according to Garlock.

Mikki Starr, 27, and Zachary Starr, 29, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

“We had information from family members that there were some social media messages that gave us the indication that’s what we’re probably looking at right now,” Garlock told the outlet.

Police believe Zachary shot and killed Mikki before shooting himself. (RELATED: Texas Military Family Found Dead In Garage In Alleged Murder-Suicide)

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office received the bodies for an autopsy, the outlet reported.

Zachary and Mikki two first met in May 2012 and married in June 24, 2017, according to limaohio.com. The couple shared a son born in July 2013 and a daughter born in March 2019, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Baskets’ Star Hagen Mills Dead At 29 In Attempted Murder-Suicide)

Mikki had started a job as an endoscopy technician at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in August 2019, according to her LinkedIn, the outlet reported.