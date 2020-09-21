McConnell Says ‘Trump’s Nominee For This Vacancy Will Receive A Vote’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a speech Monday remembering the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and said President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor.

In a floor speech, McConnell honored Ginsburg and her service on the court, mentioning the successes in her life before moving on to explain how he would like to proceed with the Supreme Court vacancy.

“Our nation is mourning the end of an exceptional American life. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg meant so much to our country. First and foremost, she was a brilliant, generational legal mind who climbed past one obstacle after another to summit the very pinnacle of her profession. Justice Ginsburg was a fixture on our nation’s highest court for more than a quarter of a century. She was not just a lawyer, but a leader. From majority opinions to impassioned dissents, her life’s work will not only continue to shape jurisprudence, but also enlighten scholars and students for generations,” McConnell said at the beginning of his speech.

“The entire Senate is united in thinking of and praying for Justice Ginsburg’s family — most especially her daughter Jane, her son James, her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and everyone who called her their own. Now, Mr. / Madam President, I ask consent that the following remarks appear at a different place in the Record,” McConnell said before moving on to discuss the vacancy.

WATCH:

“President Trump’s nominee for this vacancy will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate. Now, already, some of the same individuals who tried every conceivable dirty trick to obstruct Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh are lining up to proclaim the third time will be the charm. The American people are about to witness an astonishing parade of misrepresentations about the past… misstatements about the present… and more threats against our institutions from the same people who have already been saying for months that they want to pack the Court,” McConnell said. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Lists What He Believes Are The Problems With ‘Today’s Democrat Party’ During RNC Speech)

McConnell then went on to mention the confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying the the “Me Too” movement tried to ruin Kavanaugh’s life with false allegations. (RELATED: Ginsburg To Lie In State In US Capitol On Friday — Will Be First Woman To Hold The Honor)

“Two years ago, a radical movement tried to use unproven accusations to ruin a man’s life because they could not win a vote fair and square. Now, they appear to be readying an even more appalling sequel. This time, the target will not just be the presumption of innocence for one American, but our very governing institutions themselves. There will be time in the days ahead to discuss the naked threats that leading Democrats have long been directing at the United States Senate and the Supreme Court itself. These threats may have grown louder now, but they predate this vacancy by many months,” he continued.

Ginsburg will lie in state Friday in the U.S. Capitol, an honor given to very few.