MLB, Players Association Donates $10 Million To ‘Improve Representation Of Black Americans In Baseball’

The Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced a donation of $10 million to “improve representation of Black Americans in all levels of baseball.”

“MLB joins @MLB_PLAYERS in committing $10 million to fund innovative programs designed by @Player_Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in all levels of baseball,” a tweet from the league read on Monday. The post was noted by SportsNet.Ca. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

MLB joins @MLB_PLAYERS in committing $10 million to fund innovative programs designed by @Player_Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in all levels of baseball. pic.twitter.com/AZqskJ6gcL — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2020

“As the stark racial minority in all aspects of our game, The Players Alliance has given a voice and platform to our Black players, unified in our stance against systemic racism,” Curtis Granderson, former MLB player and President of The Players Alliance, shared in a statement. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“We stand together for what is right and to change our game for the better,” the statement added. “The power of our player membership, including our non-Black teammates, coupled with the support of MLB and the Players Association, gives us the unique ability to create increased opportunities for the Black communities we care so much about.”

The money will be paid in grants to be delivered through 2024 and will go towards funding such programs that support “Black cultural education, camps, and other programs designed to build pipelines and eliminate barriers to the sport” as well as ones that increase “participation in baseball among Black youth and young adults through efforts that include funding individual leagues, equipment donations, special tournaments, clinics, and playground activities,” per the announcement.

The move comes following a commitment from the National Football League to commit $250 million over the next ten years to “combat systemic racism” following George Floyd‘s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.