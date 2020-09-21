Several NFL Players Suffer Injuries During Week 2

The NFL had a brutal week two.

Several players around the league suffered injuries Sunday, and Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa both went down with what appeared to be serious issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the Nick Bosa injury play.pic.twitter.com/ipyH46WggR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

You can see a list of players around the NFL who were hurt Sunday. It’s truly staggering.

A look at players that have left today’s game due to an injury and are out for the day. 16 and counting…. pic.twitter.com/eHQnoolYI8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

I don’t ever remember a week like this ever happening in NFL history before. It was a bloodbath Sunday around the league.

It’s not like a couple no-name players were banged up. Star players were going down, and players were dropping like flies.

Giants fear RB Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL today, sources tell me and @JordanRaanan. One source said the torn ACL was “certainly within the realm” but there will be more tests Monday to make a full and complete determination. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Drew Lock and Jimmy Garoppolo both hit the deck Sunday in their respective games. Again, it was incredibly ugly from start to finish.

The 49ers have ruled out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) OUT for the game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

I’m not even sure what you can really else say. It’s just so bizarre that so many great players were dropped in a single Sunday of NFL action.

It was a freak of nature situation, and it spiraled out of control.

Broncos’ QB Drew Lock, who was in a sling after today’s loss to Pittsburgh, sprained his AC and is expected to be sidelined between 2-6 weeks, per me and @Jeff_Legwold. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to help determine extent of damage and how long he will miss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Hopefully, everyone is able to bounce back in a big way and we never have to deal with a Sunday like this ever again in the NFL.