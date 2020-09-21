Editorial

Several NFL Players Suffer Injuries During Week 2

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL had a brutal week two.

Several players around the league suffered injuries Sunday, and Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa both went down with what appeared to be serious issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a list of players around the NFL who were hurt Sunday. It’s truly staggering.

I don’t ever remember a week like this ever happening in NFL history before. It was a bloodbath Sunday around the league.

It’s not like a couple no-name players were banged up. Star players were going down, and players were dropping like flies.

Drew Lock and Jimmy Garoppolo both hit the deck Sunday in their respective games. Again, it was incredibly ugly from start to finish.

I’m not even sure what you can really else say. It’s just so bizarre that so many great players were dropped in a single Sunday of NFL action.

It was a freak of nature situation, and it spiraled out of control.

Hopefully, everyone is able to bounce back in a big way and we never have to deal with a Sunday like this ever again in the NFL.