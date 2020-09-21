REVIEW: Netflix’s New Series ‘Ratched’ Has A Ton Of Potential

Netflix’s new series “Ratched” is very solid.

As many of you know, I was pretty excited for “Ratched” from the first moment I saw a preview for the series with Sarah Paulson. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, I banged out an episode and a half on a plane Sunday, and I have to say that it’s pretty damn good.

Granted, it’s hard to know after about 90 minutes of action if a series will live up to the hype, but I think it’s safe to say we’re off to a very strong start.

The plot of the series with Sarah Paulson, according to Netflix’s media site, is as follows:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

As somebody who entered the series without any knowledge of the backstory, I have to say that I’m impressed.

Ryan Murphy is an elite talent in Hollywood, and I’m always inclined to believe whatever he’s doing is going to be great.

After all, he is the genius behind “American Horror Story.” The man knows how to move the needle.

Whenever it comes to a show from Murphy, we all expect darkness and something incredibly sinister. Well, through an episode and a half, “Ratched” didn’t disappoint.

In fact, there were moments when I could feel my skin crawling because I was so uncomfortable. I don’t say that as a bad thing.

I say that as a compliment. Some scenes just hit differently.

I can’t wait to see what I get down the rest of the stretch. If you haven’t seen “Ratched” yet, I’d suggest giving it a shot.